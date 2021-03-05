Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,815 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Bill.com worth $15,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Bill.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Bill.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BILL traded down $10.10 on Friday, hitting $138.56. The stock had a trading volume of 46,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,732. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -285.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.62. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $195.95.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.94 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. Analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Bill.com news, Director David Hornik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $3,810,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,250,691.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $1,419,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,022 shares in the company, valued at $6,816,242.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 253,668 shares of company stock worth $37,374,416 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.71.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

