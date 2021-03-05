Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 3,156.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 681,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 660,698 shares during the period. Unity Software makes up approximately 1.8% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.25% of Unity Software worth $104,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of U. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new position in Unity Software in the third quarter valued at about $2,876,390,000. SC Xii Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,138,376,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,805,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,844,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 313.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,504,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,754 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unity Software alerts:

In related news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $23,692,570.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,325,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,171,374.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robynne Sisco sold 139,479 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total transaction of $17,326,081.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,871,092.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of U traded down $6.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.85. The company had a trading volume of 206,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,696,401. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.32. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.27. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.70.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.