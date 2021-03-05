Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Reduces Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,455 shares during the quarter. Zoom Video Communications makes up approximately 1.4% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned 0.08% of Zoom Video Communications worth $77,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at about $427,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 121.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 0.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,110,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth about $4,340,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth about $16,950,000. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZM stock traded down $19.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $323.43. The stock had a trading volume of 187,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,029,842. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.88 and a 12-month high of $588.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 412.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $395.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $413.15.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.87, for a total value of $28,187,965.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,285 shares in the company, valued at $71,245,522.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total value of $736,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,284 shares of company stock valued at $59,679,622 over the last 90 days. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.04.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

