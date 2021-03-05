Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Sells 162,222 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 743,647 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 162,222 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 9.2% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Tesla worth $524,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its position in Tesla by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 45 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.11, for a total transaction of $1,035,165.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,958,164.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.89, for a total value of $3,231,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,226 shares in the company, valued at $18,764,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 120,323 shares of company stock worth $87,589,295. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. JMP Securities lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. New Street Research lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.99.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $58.76 on Friday, reaching $562.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,677,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,744,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $802.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $581.12. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.10 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The company has a market cap of $540.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,195.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

