Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Sells 16,544 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 318,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,544 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up 3.1% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.16% of ServiceNow worth $175,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,090,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,856,615,000 after acquiring an additional 64,730 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,378,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,153,763,000 after purchasing an additional 21,588 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in ServiceNow by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,876,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $909,944,000 after purchasing an additional 278,285 shares during the period. Swedbank raised its position in ServiceNow by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,285,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $703,509,000 after purchasing an additional 77,763 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $439,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOW. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $670.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $665.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $579.69.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total value of $836,205.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,216 shares in the company, valued at $17,770,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.39, for a total transaction of $8,454,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,548.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,712 shares of company stock worth $26,736,159 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NOW traded down $16.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $473.96. 55,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,101. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $238.93 and a one year high of $598.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $554.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $516.61. The company has a market cap of $92.94 billion, a PE ratio of 138.99, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

