Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Sells 20,985 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,801 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,985 shares during the quarter. Paylocity makes up about 1.1% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned 0.59% of Paylocity worth $65,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Paylocity by 21.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 878,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,639,000 after purchasing an additional 157,665 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 340.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 143,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 111,004 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 151.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 170,102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,457,000 after buying an additional 102,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,565,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $734,201,000 after buying an additional 99,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 368,051 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,785,000 after buying an additional 69,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Paylocity alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PCTY. Zacks Investment Research cut Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Paylocity from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Paylocity from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.88.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 400,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $72,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,770,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,082,109. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 32.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PCTY traded down $4.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,080. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 150.42, a P/E/G ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.84. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $66.98 and a twelve month high of $218.34.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $146.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.47 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 11.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Paylocity Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.