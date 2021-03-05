Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Sells 216,692 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,002,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,692 shares during the period. Peloton Interactive accounts for 2.7% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned 0.34% of Peloton Interactive worth $152,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 157,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,852,000 after purchasing an additional 12,079 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,983,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,077,000 after acquiring an additional 202,320 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $2,132,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $1,699,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $1,360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON traded down $7.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.17. 371,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,569,068. The company has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of 1,496.43 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.77. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. Research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, President William Lynch sold 163,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $19,987,875.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,281,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $1,721,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 533,084 shares of company stock valued at $72,154,125. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTON has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

