Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Sells 22,455 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,455 shares during the quarter. Zoom Video Communications makes up 1.4% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of Zoom Video Communications worth $77,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,716,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,789,000 after buying an additional 1,804,237 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,605,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,006,000 after buying an additional 308,957 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $1,800,851,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,479,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,705,000 after buying an additional 801,813 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,453,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,198,000 after buying an additional 205,186 shares during the period. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.87, for a total transaction of $28,187,965.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,285 shares in the company, valued at $71,245,522.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total value of $736,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,284 shares of company stock worth $59,679,622. Company insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM traded down $19.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $323.43. The stock had a trading volume of 187,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,029,842. The company has a market capitalization of $92.50 billion, a PE ratio of 412.17, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $395.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $413.15. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.88 and a 1 year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $439.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.04.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

