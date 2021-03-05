Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Sells 25,315 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC cut its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 25,315 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.16% of Seagen worth $49,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Seagen by 4,461.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,258,000 after purchasing an additional 196,900 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Seagen by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Seagen by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in Seagen by 1,778.3% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 30,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 28,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 15,723 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total transaction of $2,848,064.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.76, for a total value of $1,454,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 138,098 shares of company stock worth $24,675,492. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.43.

Shares of Seagen stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.33. The company had a trading volume of 13,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,036. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $90.57 and a one year high of $213.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.11. The firm has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a PE ratio of 57.26 and a beta of 1.11.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

Recommended Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.