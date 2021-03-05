Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Sells 41,509 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 627,547 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 41,509 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 2.6% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.05% of PayPal worth $146,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth $277,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 1.9% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,048,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth $2,027,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 1,940.0% during the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth $1,497,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush upped their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Macquarie upped their price objective on PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.68.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $11.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $227.70. 483,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,197,750. The business’s 50-day moving average is $262.82 and its 200-day moving average is $219.75. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at $36,384,840.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $19,661,015.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,303,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,350 shares of company stock worth $67,436,768 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

