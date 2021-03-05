Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Sells 56,860 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,288,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,860 shares during the quarter. Chegg accounts for approximately 2.0% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned 1.00% of Chegg worth $116,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chegg during the third quarter worth about $105,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in Chegg by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Chegg by 269.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chegg during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chegg during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 98.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chegg alerts:

In other news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 82,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $7,437,711.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 308,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,849,069.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $29,865,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,607,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,985,809.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 438,458 shares of company stock valued at $42,131,872 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CHGG. Bank of America boosted their target price on Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Chegg in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Chegg from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Chegg from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chegg from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Chegg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.76.

Shares of CHGG traded down $5.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.92. The stock had a trading volume of 48,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,432. Chegg, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $115.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.73. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -442.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.90 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.