Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Sells 59,065 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,065 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Goosehead Insurance worth $43,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 11,341.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 97,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 96,740 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

GSHD traded down $5.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,028. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.54 and a beta of 0.62. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a one year low of $37.26 and a one year high of $174.79.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $34.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 7.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, Director Ted Olsen sold 8,333 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.59, for a total value of $1,088,206.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,206.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 27,226 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $3,499,085.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,782,552.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,239 shares of company stock valued at $27,304,071 over the last 90 days. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

