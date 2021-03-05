Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Sells 6,581 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC trimmed its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,581 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre makes up 5.5% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.38% of MercadoLibre worth $316,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,367,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,857,000 after purchasing an additional 87,645 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,155,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,643,000 after purchasing an additional 72,749 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 520,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,248,000 after purchasing an additional 121,696 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MercadoLibre by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,625,000 after purchasing an additional 19,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 248,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,909,000 after purchasing an additional 36,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

MELI stock traded down $88.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,370.38. 33,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,396. The company has a market cap of $68.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -8,999.44 and a beta of 1.63. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $422.22 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,844.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,470.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($1.41). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MELI. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Santander raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,640.72.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

