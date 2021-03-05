Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Sells 78,665 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 85.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,574 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 78,665 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,887,420,000 after acquiring an additional 753,183 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,041 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,545,871,000 after buying an additional 157,886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Adobe by 20.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,204,962 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,043,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,762 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,818,183 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,909,790,000 after purchasing an additional 278,509 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 8.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,170,415 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,045,297,000 after purchasing an additional 336,890 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $11.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $427.27. 124,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,708,001. The stock has a market cap of $204.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $475.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $481.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total transaction of $450,878.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,658.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,063 shares of company stock valued at $53,715,598 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $531.77.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

