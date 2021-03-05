Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Takes $81.22 Million Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,622,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,224,000. Snap accounts for 1.4% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Snap at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Snap by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Snap by 431.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Snap by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNAP traded down $4.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.97. 698,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,980,463. The company has a market capitalization of $79.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.95 and a beta of 1.29. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $73.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.60.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $911.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.44 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Snap from $65.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Snap from $63.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Snap from $57.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.21.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 23,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $1,225,536.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,301,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,441,528. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 11,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $555,228.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,765,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,939,165.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,092 shares of company stock valued at $12,715,251 over the last 90 days.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

