Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Takes Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,622,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,224,000. Snap makes up about 1.4% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Snap at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snap stock traded down $4.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.97. 698,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,980,463. The company has a market cap of $79.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $911.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.44 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNAP. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Snap from $65.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Snap from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.21.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 47,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $2,967,162.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,873,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,029,615.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jared Grusd sold 52,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $2,660,039.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,735,593 shares in the company, valued at $87,421,819.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,092 shares of company stock worth $12,715,251 in the last 90 days.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

