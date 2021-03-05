Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,065 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 18,532 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.13% of Lululemon Athletica worth $56,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total value of $764,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,285.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.45.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $14.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $271.09. The company had a trading volume of 51,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,498. The company’s 50-day moving average is $334.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.56. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.85 and a twelve month high of $399.90. The company has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

