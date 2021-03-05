Zilla (ZLA) Price Up 0.9% This Week

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Zilla token can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zilla has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Zilla has a total market cap of $167,665.82 and approximately $7,537.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zilla alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00056856 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $370.13 or 0.00752337 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008375 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00025627 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00031257 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00059635 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00042850 BTC.

Zilla Profile

ZLA is a token. It launched on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The official website for Zilla is zla.io . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken

Buying and Selling Zilla

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zilla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilla and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.