Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Sold by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,867,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 366,200 shares during the quarter. Zillow Group comprises 4.2% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Zillow Group worth $242,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of Z. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 28.1% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,249,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,828 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,789,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,681,000 after acquiring an additional 129,511 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 733.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,602,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,630 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 27.6% in the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,212,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,178,000 after acquiring an additional 262,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1,139.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 913,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,573,000 after acquiring an additional 839,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Z traded down $9.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.77. 233,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,579,606. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of -69.64 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.70.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 1,839 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total value of $243,079.02. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $685,416.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,106,985.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,230 shares of company stock valued at $29,628,217 over the last 90 days. 19.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on Z shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.43.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

