Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,517 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Zimmer Biomet worth $23,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZBH. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.13.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $156.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 976.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.37 and a 1-year high of $170.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.18.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

