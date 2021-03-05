ZKSwap Price Reaches $3.35 (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One ZKSwap token can now be purchased for $3.35 or 0.00006899 BTC on popular exchanges. ZKSwap has a market cap of $660.74 million and $146.72 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.45 or 0.00464798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00068570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00077195 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00083948 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00049840 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $225.90 or 0.00465725 BTC.

About ZKSwap

ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 tokens.

Buying and Selling ZKSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZKSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

