Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 977,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,676 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.21% of Zoetis worth $161,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 434,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,757,000 after acquiring an additional 12,841 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,657,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 502,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,125,000 after acquiring an additional 86,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.31. 82,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,072,770. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $176.64. The company has a market cap of $68.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.73.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 7,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

