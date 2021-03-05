Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Zoom Video Communications in a report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Fish now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $541.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Zoom Video Communications’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.04.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $343.09 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $100.88 and a 52-week high of $588.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $413.15. The company has a market capitalization of $98.13 billion, a PE ratio of 439.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total transaction of $736,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $736,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.38, for a total value of $26,750,755.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,612,571.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,284 shares of company stock valued at $59,679,622 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.7% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.6% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 3.0% during the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

