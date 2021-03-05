ZPER (ZPR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.28 Million

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. One ZPER coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZPER has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and $123.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZPER has traded 49.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZPER alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00066591 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002201 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

DeltaChain (DELTA) traded up 176.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZPER Profile

ZPER (CRYPTO:ZPR) is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,255,879,456 coins. The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io . ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

Buying and Selling ZPER

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZPER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZPER and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.