Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,260 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $13,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Zscaler by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 5.1% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zscaler from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zscaler from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.26.

ZS opened at $180.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.26 and a beta of 0.79. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $230.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.55.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $854,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,877,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.74, for a total value of $1,496,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 256,646 shares in the company, valued at $54,855,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,540 shares of company stock worth $59,784,841 over the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

