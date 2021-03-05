ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Short Interest Down 25.3% in February

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the January 28th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZTCOY opened at $5.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.22. ZTE has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $8.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th.

ZTE Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and information technology (IT) solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Consumer Business, and Government and Corporate Business. The company offers wireless products, such as baseband units, AAU series, ultra-broadband radio series, indoor coverage, small cell base station series, and microwave products.

