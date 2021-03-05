Zuflo Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $59,494.86 (ZFL)

Zuflo Coin (CURRENCY:ZFL) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Zuflo Coin has a market capitalization of $59,494.86 and $22,612.00 worth of Zuflo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zuflo Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Zuflo Coin has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zuflo Coin Coin Profile

Zuflo Coin is a coin. Zuflo Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,944,573 coins. The official website for Zuflo Coin is www.zedxe.com . Zuflo Coin’s official Twitter account is @Zed_Xe and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zuflo Coin’s official message board is www.zedxe.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Zuflo Coin (ZFL) is the native ERC20 Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the ZedXe exchange. “

Zuflo Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zuflo Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zuflo Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zuflo Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

