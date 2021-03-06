$0.02 EPS Expected for ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is ($0.04). ACCO Brands posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ACCO Brands.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 4.37%.

ACCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barrington Research increased their target price on ACCO Brands from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACCO Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

In other ACCO Brands news, CEO Boris Elisman sold 200,000 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $1,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,296,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,210,659.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas W. Tedford sold 5,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $43,968.48. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 327,421 shares of company stock valued at $2,813,093. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the third quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in ACCO Brands by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 7,163 shares during the period. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACCO remained flat at $$8.41 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,137,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,239. ACCO Brands has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

