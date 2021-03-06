$0.03 EPS Expected for DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DHI Group’s earnings. DHI Group also reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DHI Group.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). DHI Group had a negative net margin of 20.15% and a positive return on equity of 6.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHX. TheStreet upgraded DHI Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of DHX stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.35. The company had a trading volume of 280,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.34. DHI Group has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $3.46.

DHI Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 11th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Carol W. Carpenter sold 34,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $71,223.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,784 shares in the company, valued at $255,807.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHX. Global Beta Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DHI Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in DHI Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in DHI Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in DHI Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in DHI Group by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middles East, Africa, Asia-Pacific regions, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

