-$0.03 EPS Expected for Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is ($0.08). Dril-Quip posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to $0.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to $0.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dril-Quip.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Dril-Quip from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of NYSE DRQ traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.91. 408,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,325. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.30. Dril-Quip has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $38.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.91 and a beta of 1.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 568,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,085,000 after buying an additional 23,625 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter worth about $426,000.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

