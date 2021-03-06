-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) to post ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.05). The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 16th.
On average, analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.22). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.19). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Diffusion Pharmaceuticals.
Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.
NASDAQ DFFN remained flat at $$0.90 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,559,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,387,981. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.94. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.85. The company has a market cap of $87.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.63.
About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.
