-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) to post ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.05). The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.22). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.19). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Diffusion Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) by 164.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,856 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.24% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DFFN remained flat at $$0.90 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,559,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,387,981. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.94. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.85. The company has a market cap of $87.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.63.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.

