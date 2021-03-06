-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Fiverr International posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.05 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fiverr International.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $55.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.95 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FVRR. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $190.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fiverr International in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiverr International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Fiverr International by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Fiverr International by 344.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FVRR traded down $7.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $218.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,030,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,447. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -507.15 and a beta of 2.24. Fiverr International has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $336.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $266.93 and a 200-day moving average of $192.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 300 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

