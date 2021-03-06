-$0.06 EPS Expected for Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings. Diana Shipping reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 78.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%.

DSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Clarkson Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Diana Shipping from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Diana Shipping from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.25 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Diana Shipping by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,026 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 92,416 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in Diana Shipping by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 6,331,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,221,000 after buying an additional 346,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Diana Shipping by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 83,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DSX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.83. 1,149,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,532. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.90. The company has a market cap of $258.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.41. Diana Shipping has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $3.78.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels comprising 4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 14 Panamax vessels.

