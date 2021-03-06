-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Vocera Communications reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vocera Communications.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird raised Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Vocera Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Paulus sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total value of $70,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,215 shares in the company, valued at $628,160.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $331,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,441.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,436 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,948. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Vocera Communications by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Vocera Communications by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vocera Communications by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

NYSE:VCRA traded up $3.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.95. The stock had a trading volume of 722,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,854. Vocera Communications has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.08 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.23.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

