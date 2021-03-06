-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for MRC Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.03). MRC Global posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 350%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 10.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Shares of NYSE MRC traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $9.29. 468,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,704. MRC Global has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average of $6.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.55.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 265.9% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

