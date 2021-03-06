-$0.15 EPS Expected for Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Veritone’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.16). Veritone reported earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritone will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.42). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Veritone.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. Veritone had a negative net margin of 94.44% and a negative return on equity of 122.72%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VERI shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Veritone from $21.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Veritone in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Veritone from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Veritone from $15.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Veritone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

In other news, Director G Louis Graziadio III sold 982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $35,744.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,283 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,901.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banta Asset Management LP bought a new position in Veritone during the 4th quarter worth about $66,006,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Veritone by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,860,000 after acquiring an additional 87,332 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Veritone during the 4th quarter worth about $25,087,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Veritone by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 400,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 26,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Veritone during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,939,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Veritone stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.21. 1,669,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,921. The company has a market cap of $921.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 3.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.38. Veritone has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $50.34.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that integrates and orchestrates a range of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from structured and unstructured data, as well as to conduct cognitive workflows based on these insights.

