$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) will post $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for JD.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.27. JD.com posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 175%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that JD.com will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for JD.com.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JD. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. JD.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.11.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JD. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in JD.com by 880.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 18,572 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in JD.com by 7.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,659,000 after buying an additional 5,568 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in JD.com by 6.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,369 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in JD.com by 1.6% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JD opened at $90.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. JD.com has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $108.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

