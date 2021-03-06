$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) to announce $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pilgrim’s Pride’s earnings. Pilgrim’s Pride posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.17. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pilgrim’s Pride.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 9.83%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pilgrim’s Pride has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

NASDAQ:PPC opened at $24.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $24.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 16.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers fresh chicken and pork products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chickens; frozen whole chickens; breast and mini breast fillets; pork cuts; added value pork and pork ribs; and prepackaged case-ready chickens, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pilgrim’s Pride (PPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.