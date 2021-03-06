-$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) This Quarter

Analysts expect Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) to post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Embraer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.40). Embraer reported earnings per share of ($0.51) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Embraer will report full year earnings of ($3.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.91) to ($2.61). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.54). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Embraer.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ERJ. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Embraer from $4.60 to $4.80 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.51.

ERJ opened at $9.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.10. Embraer has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $14.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERJ. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Embraer by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Embraer by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 34,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Embraer by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Embraer by 380.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Embraer by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

