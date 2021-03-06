$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Transcat’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.34. Transcat posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transcat will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Transcat.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $44.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.34 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 4.01%.

TRNS has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Transcat from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Transcat from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Transcat from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Transcat from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Shares of TRNS traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.59. 100,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,911. The company has a market capitalization of $339.46 million, a PE ratio of 50.10, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.44. Transcat has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $46.39.

In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,187 shares in the company, valued at $5,919,825.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $71,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,046,743.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $420,396. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transcat during the third quarter worth $32,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Transcat by 277.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Transcat by 157.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Transcat by 236.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Transcat during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

