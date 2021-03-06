-$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) will announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Synlogic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.45). Synlogic reported earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Synlogic will report full-year earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($1.55). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.00). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Synlogic.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Synlogic from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYBX. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synlogic during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synlogic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Synlogic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synlogic by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Synlogic by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 74,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

SYBX stock opened at $3.41 on Friday. Synlogic has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.66. The stock has a market cap of $118.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.20.

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

