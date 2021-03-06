$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) will report $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.54. Enphase Energy posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $2.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $3.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

ENPH has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $199.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Enphase Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.65.

In related news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $1,176,903.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 123,772 shares in the company, valued at $25,302,709.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,796 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.31, for a total value of $284,324.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 294,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,577,968.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,786 shares of company stock valued at $38,297,161 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPH traded down $6.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.55. The stock had a trading volume of 6,613,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,312,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.64. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

