$0.41 EPS Expected for Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) will announce earnings per share of $0.41 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.38. Apollo Investment posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Apollo Investment.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Apollo Investment had a negative net margin of 43.98% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%.

AINV has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apollo Investment from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Apollo Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.82.

AINV remained flat at $$14.00 on Friday. 399,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,908. Apollo Investment has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.51. The company has a market capitalization of $913.63 million, a PE ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 2.00.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.2%. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is 57.41%.

In other news, Director Barbara Ruth Matas purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.42 per share, with a total value of $79,940.00. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AINV. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Apollo Investment by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 250,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 52,029 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Apollo Investment by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Apollo Investment by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Apollo Investment by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,203,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,220,000 after buying an additional 58,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

Read More: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Investment (AINV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.