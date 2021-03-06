$0.42 EPS Expected for County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) will announce $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for County Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. County Bancorp posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,150%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that County Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover County Bancorp.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.33. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $15.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ICBK shares. Hovde Group raised County Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Stephens upgraded shares of County Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of County Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. County Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

ICBK traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.72. 20,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,160. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.74. County Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The company has a market cap of $161.26 million, a PE ratio of 42.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. County Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICBK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of County Bancorp by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 37,450 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in County Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in County Bancorp by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in County Bancorp by 179.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

