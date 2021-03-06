$0.60 EPS Expected for James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) will announce $0.60 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for James River Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. James River Group reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that James River Group will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for James River Group.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.45). James River Group had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 6.37%.

JRVR has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point lifted their target price on James River Group from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of James River Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $46.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.08. James River Group has a 52-week low of $25.34 and a 52-week high of $57.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRVR. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in James River Group by 169,900.0% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 84,950 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in James River Group by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 6,214 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in James River Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $797,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in James River Group by 14.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 12,010 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in James River Group by 68.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

