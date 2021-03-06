$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to announce $0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hasbro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Hasbro reported earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $5.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.13. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Hasbro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.10.

In other news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total transaction of $3,997,692.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,435,409.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in Hasbro by 0.4% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 36,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Hasbro by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS traded up $2.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.79. 802,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $101.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.51. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

