$0.70 EPS Expected for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) will announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $0.74. Equity Residential posted earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full-year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $3.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. The company had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

EQR has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.21.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $427,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Equity Residential by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 232,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,949,000 after acquiring an additional 25,581 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Equity Residential by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in Equity Residential by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 288,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,808,000 after acquiring an additional 33,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

EQR opened at $68.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $79.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

