$0.80 EPS Expected for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) will report $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for TransUnion’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.78. TransUnion posted earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full-year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $698.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.17 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.62.

TRU traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.77. 2,024,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,495. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.03. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.93, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $52.50 and a fifty-two week high of $102.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

In other news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,677,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John T. Danaher sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total transaction of $83,134.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,506.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,384 shares of company stock worth $3,891,296. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TransUnion by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,054,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,668,000 after purchasing an additional 946,822 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in TransUnion by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,204,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,955,000 after purchasing an additional 250,768 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in TransUnion by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,750,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,000 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TransUnion by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,756,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,453,000 after purchasing an additional 366,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in TransUnion by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,214,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

