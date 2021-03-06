$0.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for ITT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.85. ITT reported earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that ITT will report full year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $3.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ITT.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $708.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.72 million. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITT. Stifel Nicolaus raised ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on ITT from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

Shares of ITT stock traded up $2.78 on Friday, reaching $87.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,331. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.03, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. ITT has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $87.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. ITT’s payout ratio is 17.85%.

In other ITT news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 18,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,449,630.00. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ITT (ITT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.