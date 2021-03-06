$0.89 EPS Expected for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) will announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. Emerson Electric also reported earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.04. 3,299,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,693,820. The stock has a market cap of $54.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $91.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

